Usher, SZA and Summer Walker Lead 2023 Soul Train Award Nominations

It’s been a really good year for R&B, and the 2023 Soul Train Award nominations are finally in! BET released the full list of nominees and all the big names of today are on it.
Usher, SZA, and Summer Walker lead the pack with nine nominations each, with Usher up for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and the Certified Soul Award, among other categories. Both Summer and SZA are nominated for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Album of the Year. Victoria Monet and Coco Jones are two other top contenders this year with six nominations each, and Ciara comes in with three nominations. Some other big names on the nominee list include Beyonce, Babyface, Janelle Monae, and Chris Brown.
The show will air the Sunday after Thanksgiving on November 26 at 8PM ET on BET and BET Her.
See the full list of nominees below.
2023 Soul Train Awards Nominees
Best New Artist
- Ambré
- Ayra Starr
- Coco Jones
- Doechii
- FLO
- Fridayy
- Tyla
- WanMor
Certified Soul Award
- Anthony Hamilton
- Ashanti
- Ciara
- Eric Bellinger
- Monica
- PJ Morton
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- T-Pain
- Usher
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Shirley Caesar – “All Of The Glory”
- Kirk Franklin – “All Things”
- Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom – “Came Too Far”
- Koryn Hawthorne – “Cry”
- Erica Campbell – “Feel Alright (Blessed)”
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine – “God Problems”
- H.E.R. – “The Journey”
- Kirk Franklin – “Try Love”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Janelle Monáe
- Summer Walker
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
- 6LACK
- Babyface
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Chris Brown
- Eric Bellinger
- October London
- Usher
Best Group
- dvsn
- FLO
- Jagged Edge
- Kool & The Gang
- Maverick City Music
- Phony Ppl
- Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
- Tank And The Bangas
- WanMor
Album of the Year
- Janelle Monáe, The Age Of Pleasure
- Ari Lennox, age/sex/location
- Summer Walker, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP
- Babyface, Girls Night Out (Extended)
- Burna Boy, I Told Them…
- Victoria Monét, JAGUAR II
- SZA, SOS
- Coco Jones, What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Song of the Year
- October London – “Back To Your Place
- Toosii – “Favorite Song”
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Coco Jones – “ICU”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
- SZA – “Snooze”
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
- October London – “Back To Your Place
- Toosii – “Favorite Song”
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Coco Jones – “ICU”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”
- Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage – Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
- SZA – “Snooze”
Best Dance Performance
- Ciara Feat. Summer Walker – “Better Thangs”
- Usher – “Boyfriend”
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Ciara & Chris Brown – “How We Roll”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
- SZA – “Snooze”
- Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
- Chris Brown – “Under The Influence”
Video of the Year
- October London – “Back To Your Place
- PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2”
- Usher – “Boyfriend”
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Coco Jones – “ICU”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”
- Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
- Lizzo – “Special”
Best Collaboration
- Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar – “America Has A Problem (Remix)”
- PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2”
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
- FLO Feat. Missy Elliott – “Fly Girl”
- Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”
- Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”
- Lizzo feat. SZA – “Special (Remix)”
- Summer Walker, J. Cole – To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)”
