Usher, SZA and Summer Walker Lead 2023 Soul Train Award Nominations

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a really good year for R&B, and the 2023 Soul Train Award nominations are finally in! BET released the full list of nominees and all the big names of today are on it.

Usher, SZA, and Summer Walker lead the pack with nine nominations each, with Usher up for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist and the Certified Soul Award, among other categories. Both Summer and SZA are nominated for Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Album of the Year. Victoria Monet and Coco Jones are two other top contenders this year with six nominations each, and Ciara comes in with three nominations. Some other big names on the nominee list include Beyonce, Babyface, Janelle Monae, and Chris Brown.

The show will air the Sunday after Thanksgiving on November 26 at 8PM ET on BET and BET Her.

See the full list of nominees below.

2023 Soul Train Awards Nominees

Best New Artist

Ambré

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

Fridayy

Tyla

WanMor

Certified Soul Award

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Ciara

Eric Bellinger

Monica

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

Usher

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Shirley Caesar – “All Of The Glory”

Kirk Franklin – “All Things”

Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom – “Came Too Far”

Koryn Hawthorne – “Cry”

Erica Campbell – “Feel Alright (Blessed)”

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine – “God Problems”

H.E.R. – “The Journey”

Kirk Franklin – “Try Love”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe

Summer Walker

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

6LACK

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Eric Bellinger

October London

Usher

Best Group

dvsn

FLO

Jagged Edge

Kool & The Gang

Maverick City Music

Phony Ppl

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

Tank And The Bangas

WanMor

Album of the Year

Janelle Monáe, The Age Of Pleasure

Ari Lennox, age/sex/location

Summer Walker, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP

Babyface, Girls Night Out (Extended)

Burna Boy, I Told Them…

Victoria Monét, JAGUAR II

SZA, SOS

Coco Jones, What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Song of the Year

October London – “Back To Your Place

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SZA – “Snooze”

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

October London – “Back To Your Place

Toosii – “Favorite Song”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”

Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage – Sittin’ On Top Of The World”

SZA – “Snooze”

Best Dance Performance

Ciara Feat. Summer Walker – “Better Thangs”

Usher – “Boyfriend”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”

Ciara & Chris Brown – “How We Roll”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SZA – “Snooze”

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

Chris Brown – “Under The Influence”

Video of the Year

October London – “Back To Your Place

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice – “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2”

Usher – “Boyfriend”

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – “Good Good”

Coco Jones – “ICU”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Lizzo – “Special”

Best Collaboration