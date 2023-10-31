SZA Covers ‘WSJ Magazine’ In Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, And Cartier

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

SZA is not just the Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ.) newest November cover girl, but she’s their Musician of the Year, too. The gorgeous singer-songwriter is one of six honorees set to receive recognition at WSJ.’s 13th annual Innovator Awards on November 1.

SZA is absolutely stunning on the publication’s cover. The first snap shows the singer posing in black briefs adorned with an over-the-top $1,000 Dolce & Gabbana (D&G) feather collar and jewelry from Cartier and Van & Arpels, totaling more than $60,000.

And, in the second cover picture, SZA rocks another monochromatic black look. She continues her love affair with D&G, wearing a $365 bra from the designer, $1,170 Prada shoes, and a show-stopping long Alaia trench coat.

The “The Weekend” artist is dripping in extravagance from head to toe. The looks scream, Black Girl Luxury!

As part of WSJ.’s cover slay, SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, sits down with the publication for an exclusive interview – what she had to say has people talking. She dishes on learning about primers and makeup while working at Sephora, rumors about her having plastic surgery, and how she manages complicated feelings and emotions.

SZA admits to feeling insecure from public criticism on her facial appearance.

Earlier this year, SZA spoke to Elle about her body work. She called her new butt “a purse” and told the publication she had the procedure done for her. In May 2023, she stated, “I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, No, I need some more ass.”

But that is where SZA’s plastic surgery journey ended, according to the Grammy winner. And rumors about other “work she’s had done” have made her uneasy and insecure at times.

She told WSJ., “I hear crazy sh*t about myself. I heard I had a facelift, I heard I had a nose job, I heard my teeth were fake. Now do I need to go out and get a nose job because you all made me feel like I need one?”

In our opinion, SZA has nothing to prove – or do. Her natural beauty, style, and essence shine. And the gag is, Sis is not just one current cover girl, but two!

Congratulations, SZA! Read the full WSJ. article here.

