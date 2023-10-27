Meek Mill Announces That His Criminal Record Has Been Wiped Clean

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill can finally get a job…if he needed to anyway.

By that we mean that Meek Mill’s criminal record has been expunged according to the Philadelphia rapper himself. Earlier this year, Meek Mill was granted a pardon by Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf. During a recent appearance on The Morning Hustle, Meek Mill was joined by the Bawse, Rick Ross, when he announced that after months of waiting, his criminal record has been wiped clean.

Calling it a “burden,” Meek told the radio crew that “My record was still showing up as if I was a felon, if I tried to do anything like, normal, and the system – it took a few months to go by, but I got the letter yesterday telling me that my record is officially clean.”

Good for Meek!

With Rick Ross beside him and leading the cheering squad by announcing “That boy Meek Mill record clean!” the two are seemingly in a better place than they were years ago when Meek was dealing with all kinds of legal issues and his relationship with Ross seemed strained beyond repair.

Now that Meek’s been living his best life having gotten over his legal problems, squashed his beef with Drake and reunited with Ross, he and Rozay are prepping for the release of their collaborative album, Too Good To Be True, which is slated to drop Nov. 10.

With his record freshly clean, we just hope Meek stays out of trouble and keeps from making social media headlines for all the wrong and weird reasons as he’s been prone to do over the past few years.

What do y’all think of Meek’s record being wiped clean? Let us know in the comments section below.

