Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Becomes The First Signature Athlete To Sign With Curry Brand

Stephen Curry’s mission to take his Curry Brand to the next level is underway.

Michael Jordan is no longer the only name you think of when you think of his legacy brand with Nike, and now Stephen Curry is using the goat’s blueprint in building up his.

The 3-point marksman added fellow guard and Sacramento King all-star De’Aaron Fox to his Curry Brand roster with a multiyear partnership, making him the first signature athlete signed to the brand.

The move makes all the sense in the world because Fox was a longtime “fan of the brand, its mission, and performance solutions,” per a press release. He has also been rocking Curry Brand footwear through the 2022-23 season.

“I couldn’t think of a better athlete and person to join the Curry Brand team,” said Curry.

Curry continues, “To have somebody that believes in what the brand stands for and believes in not just being a Curry Brand athlete, but taking that and building that into your identity as a player is special. And that’s why we chose De’Aron — he believes in Curry Brand and our mission as much as he believes in himself on the court. I’m grateful to have a partner that is so dedicated to our brand and invested in what our collective future holds.”

De’Aaron Fox’s Partnership Is Deeper Than Basketball

Fox’s multiyear partnership with Curry Brand stretches beyond the NBA court. Not only will he assist with Under Armour performance solutions, but he will also oversee Under Armour’s grassroots basketball and UA Next programs, – providing access to sport and training to athletes at every level, including supporting Stephen’s annual Curry Camp, the press release reveals.

“I have always said that my work on the court means nothing if I can’t utilize my platform to do good, and that’s why I have always admired what Stephen has done with Under Armour for the basketball and underrepresented communities,” Fox said.

He continues, “Words can’t describe the excitement that I have bringing my own influence and perspective to this partnership alongside Stephen, Under Armour, and Curry Brand. I can’t wait to show the world what’s next for Curry Brand.”

We shall see if that means Fox gets his own signature sneaker under the brand. While they are partners on Curry Brand, the two are still competitors on the court as Fox’s Sacramento Kings have quickly become one of the best teams in the Western Conference, becoming a challenge to Curry’s Golden State Warriors.

—

Photo: Under Armour / Curry Brand

Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Becomes The First Signature Athlete To Sign With Curry Brand was originally published on cassiuslife.com