Nicki Minaj Delays New Album … Again

It looks like the Barbs will have to wait a little while longer for Nicki Minaj’s new album, Pink Friday 2, as the rapper has delayed its release date again.

Earlier this week, it was reported that fellow rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are slated to release their joint project, Welcome 2 Collegrove, on November 17, which was the same release date as Pink Friday 2.

However, Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram live on Tuesday to announce that the album date had been pushed back to her birthday, December 8. Fans and music critics initially expressed suspicion that Nicki is trying to avoid an album showdown with Lil Wayne, but the rap queen revealed that the decision to delay her project was made a while ago.

“I have changed my album date. it’s been changed for some time now. As you can tell, Weezy and 2 Chainz, they announced their date, and you know how me and Weezy play,” said Nicki.

She went on to say, “He (Lil Wayne) would never do that if that was my album date, so I wanted to make sure you guys were aware of that. ‘Cause I saw some of you guys questioning that … When I tell you why I’ve changed it, you will be like, ‘You did the right thing, Nick.’”

The rap star later revealed that the album was delayed due to shipping issues with her vinyl copies.

When it comes to a tour, Nicki says that the date will be announced on her previous album release date, Nov. 17, but that fans can expect it to kick off during the first quarter of 2024.