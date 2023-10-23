J. Cole Announces Return Of Dreamville Festival

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival is making it’s return in 2024! In a press release Monday morning, Dreamville announced that the highly anticipated festival will go down Saturday April 6th- Sunday April 7th. The full lineup hasn’t been announced however In previous years, performers have included SZA, Big Sean, Young Thug, Nelly, Lil Durk, Usher, and many more.

Dreamville Festival President Adam Roy said in a statement.

“Dreamville Fest 2023 was a major cultural moment for the spring festival season. We had amazing performances from some of the biggest artists of my generation, and we plan to bring that same energy in 2024! Lineup coming soon,”

The festival doesn’t only come with big celeb names but also family friendly attractions, carnival rides, as well as local vendors, food trucks and more!