Lupita Nyong’o Thanks Fans for ‘Kindness’ After Her Break Up From Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong’o is feeling the love and support from her fans following her breakup and we’re so glad to hear that our girl is doing okay!

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story where she shared her appreciation to all of those who reached out to her amid her split from her now ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekela.

“Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news,” the beauty began in the text only frames. “The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are a balm.”

She continued by explaining that it felt “comforting to have a little corner online for the romantically heartbroken to gather,” while noting that her followers “shared resources that have helped move through the pain.” Nyong’o completed the post by asking her followers to “continue to do so,” as she goes on her healing journey.

The posts of appreciation come after the Black Panther star revealed that she and Masekela had broken up earlier in the week. According to the Oscar winner, she shared the note because she felt it was “necessary” to share a “personal truth” and to “publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust.”

She then added that she found herself “in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

She continued her emotional statement with, “I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

Nyong’o also explained that she shared the experience with her followers in hopes of helping others who might be experiencing similar pain by writing, “let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it,” to conclude the message.

Beauties, what resources have helped you get through heartbreak? Sound off below!

