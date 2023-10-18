First Look: Netflix’s New Documentary ‘Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix announced the first of its kind documentary, following two comedic icons, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock as they tour together. Check out a first look photo and a teaser trailer for the streamer’s documentary Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only inside.

Netflix’s upcoming documentary follows two comedy legends as they tour together, debuting this Winter. In a first of its kind documentary directed by Rashidi Harper, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only will give audiences a behind the scenes glimpse into the lives of two comedy titans. This exclusive film follows Hart and Rock as they give first hand accounts of their early lives, struggles, triumphs and their unbreakable brotherhood.

The documentary is produced by Hart, Bryan Smiley, and Luke Kelly-Clyne for Hartbeat; Chris Rock for CR Enterprises; and Malcolm Spellman, Oby M. Okoye, and Harper for The 51B.

It is executive produced by Hartbeat’s Thai Randolph, Jeff Clanagan, Mike Stein, Dave Becky, and Kevin Healey. JC Del Barco and Ty Walker serve as co-executive producers. Tami D’Addio also serves as Co-Producer for The 51B.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only premieres globally on Netflix December 12th.

