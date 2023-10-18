Pyer Moss is back in a big way. The prized label has partnered with Canada Goose for a luxury outwear collection.
For almost a year, Kerby Jean-Raymond has kept a relatively low profile. Hypebeast is reporting that he has returned to the high fashion category, and his fingerprints are all over this forthcoming collaboration. He expressed his enthusiasm in a formal press release.
“I am proud to announce my collaboration with Canada Goose, which illustrates luxury performance and design. Together, we have created something truly bold, vivid, and functional that delivers on comfort and warmth,” he said.
“This collection marries the bright colors from previous Pyer Moss collections with the familiar silhouettes of luxury outerwear we know and love from Canada Goose,” he added. “These pieces are a new take on the dynamic style that I grew up with in Brooklyn, reimagined in a way that they can be worn anywhere from urban adventures to expeditions in the wild.”
Several of Canada Goose’s signature outwear apparel items are in the drop, including their Wave – Parka 001, Crop Wave – Puffer, and the CG Disc – Vest 001. We also get a mix of accessories, namely the Wild Brick — Boot 001, a sporty but sleek boot which is available in both men’s and women’s sizing.
The Pyer Moss x Canada Goose collection will be available Thursday, October 19, on Canada Goose’s website.
Kerby Jean-Raymond Returns With Pyer Moss X Canada Goose Luxury Outerwear Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Congrats! Sexyy Red Seemingly Announces She’s Pregnant!
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Hit All-Time High, X Reacts
-
92Q's WINTER FEST 2023: TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!
-
Motherhood Don’t Stop Their Hits: A Gallery of Successful Rap Moms
-
Drake Calls Joe Budden A “Failure” Over His “For All The Dogs” Criticism, Social Media Piles On
-
LIL WAYNE & FRIENDS WILL BE HITTING THE STAGE AT 92Q'S WINTER FEST!