Basketball Star Angel Reese Scores Major Partnership With Reebok

Reebok passed the rock to Angel Reese, and she dunked it! The classic sportswear brand chose the basketball phenom for their first major NIL (Name Image Likeness) signing, and we are excited to see what this partnership will have in store.

Angel Reese has made waves on and off the basketball court. The Randallstown, Maryland, college senior led her LSU basketball squad to its first-ever women’s basketball national championship, and while doing so, she earned the honor of Most Outstanding Player. Her drive as an athlete and her unapologetic personality have made her a force in the sports arena.

Angel Reese X Reebok

Reese has made quite the impression as a style maven off the court. You can catch the 6′ 3″ Forward serving fashion in swanky threads on Instagram that cause her followers to flood her comment section with adoration. Because of her fashion sense, tenacity, and bold aura, collaborating with such a resilient, trendsetting brand is a brilliant match.

“I am honored to be working closely with one of my longtime mentors, Shaq, along with a brand that I have admired since I was just a little kid,” shared Angel Reese. “It means the world to me that they trust in me to extend their legacy to a new generation. Together, I think we have a great opportunity to do things differently, to inspire people to explore and express themselves unapologetically, and to show them how to look and feel good while doing it.”

Reebok’s recently appointed basketball division president, Shaquille O’Neal, stated that choosing Reese as his first ambassador was a no-brainer. “For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT. There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese,” commented the basketball legend and fellow LSU Tiger. “Angel is shaking up the space, just like Reebok has done all along.

Reese will drop her very own collection with the brand in FW24. Right now, fans can shop the athlete’s first curated collection, “Angel’s Picks,” including a limited-edition Reebok x Angel Reese t-shirt on Reebok.com.

Basketball Star Angel Reese Scores Major Partnership With Reebok was originally published on hellobeautiful.com