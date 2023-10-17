92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We all know oystered are expensive, and should not be the first thing ordered on a first date, especially if you are being treated. The oyster girl responds to viral date video date that sent the internet in a frenzy., A TikTok creator by the name Equanaaa took to social media to bash her date for leaving her with the bill at a popular Seafood restaurant in Atlanta.

In the video, she explains how she left the individual on read multiple times and only accepted his drink date invitation because she was bored. You then see Equanaaa knocking back 2 Lemon drops, an order of potatoes, an order of crab cakes, and a whooping 4 plates of oysters.

Equanaaa annihilated roughly 48 oysters and somehow shocked this man took a trip to the restroom and never came back. The viral date video has social media calling her the “oyster girl” and posting memes about the situation. The date video also has many giving their opinion on the topic of proper date etiquette.

Despite all the criticism under the comment section of her viral date video, Equanaaa aka “oyster girl” had time today for one particular critique on the tip she left at the restaurant.

The “oyster girl” responds to the viral date video with another post addressing the tip she is shown leaving her server.

Watch her video explaining why she left the tip she did at the restaurant here

You can watch the original viral date video of Equanaaa slurping 48 oysters here

