Star Trek Cudi & More Must See Booths At New York Comic Con 2023

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

New York Comic Con 2023 kicked off on Thursday, October 12 at the Javits Center in New York City and it was the grand spectacle we’ve come to expect. The first day was once the “slow” day but if the massive crowds were any indication, the entire weekend will be jam-packed.

While the cosplayers were once again in full effect—see our gallery of the best cosplay here—there were plenty of booths, activations, panels and even actual comics for all sorts of fans of all things fantasy.

We got there early enough to peep some booths on the show floor you should definitely take the time to visit if you’re a Hip-Hop head making your way to New York Comic Con this weekend. From Kid Cudi getting in his Star Trek bag to Crocs being sold on the floor via Foot Locker, there’s plenty to see, so make sure your shoes have plenty of cushioning.

Check out our recommends…

Stranger Comics – Booth #3317

Stranger Comics is the publisher of actress and activist Amandla Stenberg’s renowned Niobe character and comic. Niobe is a Black, half human and half elven hero and she kicks ass. What more do you need to know? Definitely worth tapping into the World of Asunda.

Foot Locker x Crocs – Booth #3001

Speaking of, Crocs are supposed to be comfy and Foot Locker was in the building and moving plenty of pairs of the collab between Crocs and Demon Slayer at Booth #3001

Kid Cudi x Star Trek – Booth #2653

Mr. Rager is rocking with the Star Trek franchise and they collaborated for an official capsule collections that includes tees, hoodies and a mean varsity jacket.

BAIT – Booth #1435

The BAIT store has gotten bigger and bigger each year at New York Comic Con. This year’s installation includes collabs with the anime series One Piece and Yu-Gi-Uh!

Heroes & Villians: MUTATIS MUTANDIS – Booth #1335

X-Men fans are surely familiar with the Xavier School for Gifted Youngster. Turns out they were freshly dipped with a collection, via the Heroes & Villains “Mutatis Mutandis” booth, that includes tees, hoodies hats and varsity jacket. The prep-familiar fashion is inspired by Wolverine, Rogue, Storm and other classic characters.

The Boondocks – Booth #1043

The Boondocks booth offered prints and Boondocks apparel. Even the dude who voiced Uncle Ruckus was on hand to sign autographs and take photos.

Star Trek Cudi & More Must See Booths At New York Comic Con 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com