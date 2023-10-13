Cheesecake Factory Date Goes Viral After Woman Refuses To Get Out Of The Car

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We know the dating pool has pee in it, but we draw the line at Cheesecake Factory slander. A woman is going viral after refusing to get out of the car when her date pulled up to The Cheesecake Factory because they reportedly missed their original dinner reservations due to her tardiness. The Cheesecake Factory date video has over 3 million views on TikTik and is sparking tons of discourse around first-date etiquette.

The Cheesecake Factory date video comes on the heels of another viral first-date video showing TikTok influencer @equanaa slurping down four dozen raw oysters while recording content in her date’s face. He walked out on their date, leaving her stuck with the tab and viewers kinda feel like she deserved it.

The Cheesecake Factory Date Video

TikTok user Monique Santos posted the Cheesecake date video showing a woman refusing to get out of her date’s car when he pulled up to beloved franchise restaurant, saying, “He got me at The Cheesecake Factory y’all. I ain’t getting out of this car.” She went on to criticize his choice for the “chain” restaurant because she looks too good.

When the guy noticed her trepidation (and that she was recording the entire incident), he stayed calm, immediately asked her what was wrong, and offered to discuss the issue. The woman let him know in her own words that The Cheesecake Factory was beneath her. “When you take out a beautiful woman, and you court her, because I get courted, you’re supposed to take care of her. You’re supposed to cover her, protect her, cherish her, treat her well,” stated the lady. Her date handled her rude behavior with grace, responding, “Listen, I have certain expectations. I can tell it’s not going to be there. And maybe we’re not right for each other. So, respectfully, I’m going to drop you off at home.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@moniquelsantos09/video/7288463301397318954?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7083981047314515502

The woman in the viral TikTok is facing major backlash and the video has made its way to other platforms where commenters had a whole lot to say about it.

Even Roland Martin chimed in on the topic.

Dating Expectations vs Standards

TikTok influencer Equana B recorded herself on a date with a gentleman who was pursuing her and the video has now gone viral. According to her narration in the post, she met the guy when she was out with her friends and wasn’t too interested in chatting with him. She stated in her reel, “This n**** been texting me for weeks talking to himself.” The guy texted her again, asking to go out for drinks, and she gave in to meeting him due to being “bored.” The two linked up at the Fontaines Oyster Bar in Atlanta, GA, where Equana ordered a few drinks and added four dozen oysters, potatoes, and crab cakes to the tab. Her date excused himself from the table, saying he was headed for the bathroom, and never returned. Equana was stuck with the bill that included her feast plus his one drink.

Having dating expectations and standards are two different things. Expectations are subjective beliefs about how we think others should act. Standards are personal beliefs about how we regard ourselves, which speak to how we allow others to treat us. In most situations, there’s nothing wrong with holding yourself in high regard, but expecting others to acknowledge your value through materialistic gestures is unreasonable. However, if lofty expectations are your thing, you should be upfront when first meeting someone so that an undesirable dating situation will blindside no one.

What do you think about these ladies’ dating chronicles?

