Seventh Grade Baltimore City Student Arrested After Loaded Gun On Premises

A Baltimore City 7th grader is now behind bars after bringing a loaded gun to school. The student and a staff member reportedly got into an altercation, which promoted the student to leave and return with the loaded weapon.

CBS Baltimore reports,

The student, who attends Joseph C. Briscoe Academy, left the school and returned with the gun after an altercation with a staff member, officials said. Baltimore City Schools Police were awaiting the student’s return to school after he had indicated that he would return with a gun.

There were no injuries reported.