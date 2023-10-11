Listen Live
Former Colts Player Sergio Brown Taken Into Custody Over Mother’s Death

Published on October 11, 2023

NFL: OCT 19 Bengals at Colts

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

SAN DIEGO, CA.–Former Indianapolis Colts player Sergio Brown is in police custody regarding his mother’s death.

Investigators found 73-year-old Myrtle Brown dead near a creek behind her Chicago-area home last month. Sergio Brown was traveling in Mexico when he was deported and taken into custody by US police near San Diego.

Mexican law enforcement leaders say they knew of Brown’s whereabouts a few days after his mother’s death.

Medical examiners determined she died from injuries related to assault and it was ruled a homicide.

The post Former Colts Player Sergio Brown Taken Into Custody Over Mother's Death appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

