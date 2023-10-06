Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spotted Out In NYC For Rapper’s Birthday

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

When Rihanna and A$AP Rocky step out they do it in style. The two were spotted out to celebrate his birthday.

Bossip is reporting that the celebrities were outside this week. On Tuesday, October 4 the duo publicly hit the streets of Manhattan for a very special occasion. The “Good For You” MC turned 35 and they went to celebrate the day by eating out at Carbone. Getting a table at the popular Italian hotspot can be very difficult but the two were given the VIP treatment as soon as they walked in.

As expected the power couple did not disappoint when it came to their clothing selections. A$AP Rocky wore a white button-up shirt under a grey crewneck sweater. Layered on top was a tartan suit jacket that was paired with some light jeans and black chunky boots. Pretty Flacko also has held on to the pearl hair clips he originally debuted at Rolling Loud in July. RiRi was fashion forward as ever with an all black ensemble featuring a cropped leather bomber jacket, a tulle top and shiny pantaboots. She completed the fit with black Gucci sunglasses and what seems to be a diamond necklace.

The Hollywood Fix reports that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were at the restaurant for roughly two hours. You can see them exiting to their car below.

