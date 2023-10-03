Listen Live
Powerball Jackpot Now $1.2 Billion After No Winners Monday

Published on October 3, 2023

You could be a billionaire! The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $1.2 billion after there was no winner in Monday’s drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is the third largest in Powerball history. Your next chance to win is Wednesday and Jackpot winners have the option of receiving a lump sum payment or having their winnings distributed in installments over a period of 30 years. 

 Monday’s winning numbers were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and a Powerball of 5.

