Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film, Drops Trailer

Beyoncé’s recent world tour will be the subject of a new film set to hit motion picture screens, with a new trailer released in advance.

Superstar entertainer Beyoncé completed her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, but it won’t be the last fans get of the experience. Beyoncé debuted a trailer for a new film to be distributed by AMC based on the tour via social media Sunday night (Oct. 1). The trailer was accompanied by a lyric from her song “All Up In Your Mind: “Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply.”

The trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, features a montage of images featuring Beyoncé during moments backstage, performing before sold-out crowds and with her family including Blue Ivy and her husband, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. “When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé narrates. “My goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.” Ticket pre-sales have begun at theater chains which include Regal, AMC and Cinemark. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is set to open domestically on Dec. 1.

Details of the project began to emerge late on Saturday. The singer, through her Parkwood Entertainment company, entered into direct negotiations with AMC Theatres for the distribution of the project. Beyoncé’s deal follows parameters similar to the deal that Taylor Swift reached with AMC this past August to release her own self-financed film based on her highly successful Eras Tour. Swift is expected to get over 50% of the box-office gross from the film’s release, and Beyoncé’s deal guarantees her the same.

News of the film has delighted the BeyHive, the singer’s legion of fans who have consistently asked why there was no visual media to accompany the Grammy Award-winning album since its release last November. It also comes as reports have emerged that the Renaissance tour dates stateside have had a great positive impact on the economy, with a good deal of it boosting Black-owned and women-owned businesses.

Beyoncé Announces ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film, Drops Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com