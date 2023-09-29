NFL Player Chandler Jones Arrested After Bizarre Livestream & Social Media Posts

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Chandler Jones might need some support. The NFL defensive end recently implied that Aaron Hernandez did not commit suicide in a bizarre livestream.

Yahoo! Sports is reporting that the Las Vegas Raider had a bit of a moment earlier this week. The All-Pro defensive end used to be teammates with Hernandez while they were both playing with the New England Patriots. On Thursday (Sept. 28), Jones took to Instagram Live and shared some very interesting views on his former eammate.

“Oh, y’all didn’t know what Josh McDaniels (former Patriots offensive coordinator) really did to Aaron Hernandez?” Jones asked rhetorically. “If y’all don’t know what really happened with Aaron Hernandez … y’all thought Aaron Hernandez killed himself in jail?”

Things got even more weird when Chandler circled back to the topic of Aaron Hernandez, who he refers to as “Chico,” and started crying. “Y’all thought my n*gga Chico killed himself in jail?” he said. After the livestream Chandler took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and discussed the Illuminati, ISIS, government secrets, called bunk on CTE and alleged that the National Football League was injecting players with fluoride.

Later that evening Chandler Jones was arrested. According to Andrew Groover of AP News he violated two protection orders connected to his domestic life. He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. Jones has yet to play one game for the Raiders during the current 2023-2024 season as he has been placed on a non-football illness list.

The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to comment on the matter. You can see some of Chandler Jones’ rant below.

