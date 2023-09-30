Ex-White House Aide Says Trump Refused To Wear COVID Face Mask Because He Got “Bronzer” On It

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

So, y’all remember what former President Donald Trump was like during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, right? You might remember that, aside from dangerously downplaying the global pandemic, Trump, for the most part, refused to wear a face mask because COVID was being overblown by the liberal Democrats to make him look bad and blah blah blah, or whatever.

Well, according to an ex-White House aid, none of that had anything to do with why Trump initially refused to wear a mask. Apparently, it was more about vanity than it was about politics.

According to The Guardian, Cassidy Hutchinson, who was the top assistant to Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows and a star witness for the House January 6 investigative committee, revealed in her new book Enough that Trump wouldn’t wear the mask because he was getting that orange tan residue he spears all over his face on the mask and he felt embarrassed by that—out of all the things Trump absolutely should be embarrassed about.

From the Guardian:

Trump told reporters he tried a mask but did not wear it after consulting the company chief executive. Hutchinson writes that in fact Trump “decided on a white mask”, then asked staffers what they thought. “I slowly shook my head,” she writes. “The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it. “I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer.” Trump’s reliance on heavy makeup is well documented. “Why did no one else tell me that,” he snapped. “I’m not wearing this thing.” “The press would criticise him for not wearing a mask,” Hutchinson writes, “not knowing that the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks – and then millions of his fans followed suit.”

It’s kind of reminiscent of a home comedian Wanda Sykes told about no one respecting Trump enough to tell him he was walking around with toilet paper on his shoe. Perhaps the reason nobody but Hutchinson would tell him that the “bronzer” everyone is constantly poking fun at him for was bleeding all over his mask was because, well—f**k that guy.

Anyway, if the story is true, it only highlights Trump’s abject lack of self-awareness. Besides the fact that Trump obviously could have just switched to a mask that wasn’t white (he could have worn a runs-orange-colored mask and it would have been like one of those skin-colored bandaids that only really work for white people), it’s not like we’re not going to make fun of his face whether there’s a stained mask on it or not. Hell, with the mask on, one might almost forget Trump has a butthole-shaped mouth right there in the middle of his face.

Just sayin’ it was a little late to be getting self-conscious, no?

