92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baby Phat is all about nostalgia with its latest Fall/Winter 2023 collection that reintroduces Y2K style with a modern twist.

Baby Phat emerged in 1999 with simple baby tees embroidered with a glistening iconic cat. The brand, founded by model Kimora Lee Simmons, evolved and led the Y2K fashion era with one-of-a-kind jeans, velour leisure suits, purses, and more. It’s the perfect merge of urban style with sensuality, and the brand is back with a stylish drop that merges its vintage aesthetic with a modern twist.

Baby Phat Y2k Collection

The Fall/Winter 2023 collection combines streetwear and high fashion, including eye-catching electric blues, vibrant pinks, novel prints, and silhouettes. Slouchy parachute pants, denim corsets, crop tops, micro cargo skirts, and printed sets are some styles at the forefront of the drop.

Simmons believes this latest collection will arouse a sentimental experience. “This drop is a celebration of an era that left an indelible mark on fashion history,” says Founder and CEO Kimora Lee Simmons. “The cross-generational love of individuality and self-expression represents the timeless nature of the early 2000s. That era’s continued impact continues to delight consumers, and I know they’ll find themselves in the spirit of these pieces.”

Following this drop, Baby Phat will reintroduce its ’99 style aesthetic, including luxe velour tracksuits with debossed logo detail, stretch baby tees, the return of BP Denim, and more.

The Fall/Winter drop is available exclusively on Baby Phat’s website. Prices range from $40-$100.

DON’T MISS…

PUMA And Baby Phat Collaborate On A Sporty-Glam Collection

Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection

Kimora Lee Simmons & Daughters Celebrate Launch Of Baby Phat Holiday Collection In Style

The Baby Phat Fall/Winter ’23 Collection Is Heavy On The Y2K Vibes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com