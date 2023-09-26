WGA Reaches Tentative Agreement But The Hollywood Fight Continues

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to end the historic writer’s strike. After five months of working to negotiate writer’s demands, the union is working with AMPTP to finalize the next 3-year agreement. Read more details and the statement WGA sent to its members inside. Learn more about what this means for the rest of Hollywood.

Writer’s Strike Updates

On Sunday (Sept. 24), WGA and AMPTP finalized the basis of the deal. They were able to work through their differences over AI and writing room staffing levels.

“The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement,” the WGA and the AMPTP said in a joint statement over the weekend sent to Deadline.

Details of the WGA’s tentative agreement haven’t been released, but will be revealed by the Guild in advance of the membership ratification votes.

WGA has since halted its pickets thanks to the tentative agreement that could soon send striking screenwriters back to work. Though late-night shows like Drew Barrymore and Bill Maher have been facing major backlash, they have already began their return.

The Fight Continues

Great news that writers will finally get what they deserve after a nearly five month strike, but Hollywood’s labor fight continues as SAG-AFTRA has not finalized their deal.

The actors union is still at work and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) which represents Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes crew and support staff, will see its own contract expire next summer.

Works within the industry and outside it continue to fight the good fight for better protection and even better compensation as the economy skyrockets and people demand better pay.

The WGA shared, “We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional—with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

What Are Next Steps?

The Ellen Stutzman-led WGA negotiating committee vote on “whether to recommend the agreement and send it on to the WGAW Board and WGAE Council for approval” in votes tentatively scheduled for today (Sept. 26). Another vote by the respective board and council could lift the strike “restraining order” and allow scribes to “return to work during the ratification vote” – a big deal for both the WGA and the studios. Pending those votes, the WGA told its members that it is still on strike, but that all picketing is hereby suspended.

Read the guild’s full statement to its members below:

DEAR MEMBERS,

We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 MBA, which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language.

What we have won in this contract – most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd – is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days. It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal.

We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.

What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language. And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last “i” is dotted. To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again – one last time.

Once the Memorandum of Agreement with the AMPTP is complete, the Negotiating Committee will vote on whether to recommend the agreement and send it on to the WGAW Board and WGAE Council for approval. The Board and Council will then vote on whether to authorize a contract ratification vote by the membership.

If that authorization is approved, the Board and Council would also vote on whether to lift the restraining order and end the strike at a certain date and time (to be determined) pending ratification. This would allow writers to return to work during the ratification vote, but would not affect the membership’s right to make a final determination on contract approval.

Immediately after those leadership votes, which are tentatively scheduled for Tuesday if the language is settled, we will provide a comprehensive summary of the deal points and the Memorandum of Agreement. We will also convene meetings where members will have the opportunity to learn more about and assess the deal before voting on ratification.

To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing. Instead, if you are able, we encourage you to join the SAG-AFTRA picket lines this week.

Finally, we appreciated your patience as you waited for news from us — and had to fend off rumors — during the last few days of the negotiation. Please wait for further information from the Guild. We will have more to share with you in the coming days, as we finalize the contract language and go through our unions’ processes.

As always, thank you for your support. You will hear from us again very soon.

We will continue to keep you updated on the latest regarding Hollywood’s historic double strike. In the meantime, check out how fans and writer’s reacted to the news below:

