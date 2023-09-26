Jeezy Spotted Still Wearing His Wedding Ring

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Is it really over between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai? Maybe not, as the rapper was recently seen still rocking his diamond encrusted wedding ring at REVOLT WORLD this past weekend.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Jeezy filed for divorce from his wife of nearly two years, talk show host, Jeannie Mai. Since then, rumors have been swirling about the reasons behind the couple’s split. Inside sources have allegedly claimed that the two bumped heads about certain family values and expectations. Jeannie Mai was also rumored to be in an extramarital relationship with co-star Mario Lopez, although that was quickly debunked by parties close to Mario.

Another insider claimed that Jeannie Mai is “devastated” and wants her family back together.

“Jeannie wants her marriage to work and wants her family to be one solid unit. She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce. [Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced; this was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down.”

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy started publicly dating in 2019 and wed in 2021. They welcomed their baby girl into the world in 2022.