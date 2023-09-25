92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez is allegedly trying to show the world he is built for prison life and wants to be in general population.

Inmate BW0168, aka Tory Lanez, does not want to spend his prison bid isolated and protected from the other prisoners because of his fame. Instead, he wants to be in gen-pop because he’s not afraid, TMZ reports.

Per TMZ:

Ceasar McDowell — a member of Tory’s legal team and the CEO of Unite the People — tells us he’s spoken to TL a few times since he was denied bond pending his appeal, and apparently Tory has a preference on where to be housed at the new facility … gen pop.

Indeed … we’re told Tory’s first choice is to be among the other inmates, as opposed to being siloed away in a protective wing … where high-profile inmates often go. Instead, McDowell tells us Tory’s relayed to him … he wants to be among the common crowd, which is somewhat shocking.

The celebrity gossip site broke the news that the convicted felon was being isolated during his bid in North Kern State Prison because that’s usually how prisoners with his status are treated.

Despite being dangerous to be in the general population, Lanez is not worried at all. McDowell believes the miniature rapper can handle himself if put in gen-pop.

The website also reports that Lanez is pushing to be with the rest of the prisoners to take advantage of programs and resources only available to regular inmates.

This One Thing Worries Tory Lanez

While he allegedly doesn’t fear prison life, there is one thing that the “Say It” crafter is scared about: not being able to talk with his family.

During his time at L.A. County Jail, he could speak with his loved ones whenever he wanted. At North Kern State Prison, he no longer has that option.

—

Photo: Handout / Getty

Inmate BW0168 AKA, Tory Lanez, Wants To Be In General Population During Prison Bid was originally published on hiphopwired.com