Drake Roasts Charlamagne Tha God With IG Posts: “Off-Brand Morris Chestnut”

For years Charlamagne Tha God has been somewhat critical of Drake’s career and though at times it seemed like Drizzy was fine with Charlamagne’s opinions, over the weekend, the King of The North let off a few arrows in Tha God’s direction.

It seems like Drake took issue with some comments that Charlamagne made during his and Andrew Schultz’s Brilliant Idiots podcast. The Breakfast Club host said that nobody really paid much attention to Drake and SZA’s new collaborative song, “Slime You Out.” “What scares me — and it’s not a scare because Drake’s gonna be fine — Drake put out a song last Friday and… nobody cared. The Drake and SZA record,” Charlamagne said.

Though the song was hyped on social media, once it dropped, it didn’t really make much noise (don’t come for us, Drake). Charlamagne then went on to say he was surprised that Drake’s latest album, For All The Dogs, was a bit soft given the album title. “I just think that also when you look at the album cover and you hear the title, For All the Dogs, I think we were looking for something a little bit more harder, a little bit more aggressive. He came out with this slow joint with SZA.”

Couple that with a video in which Charlamagne said that Drake was his own sexual orientation and that was enough for Drake to take to IG and let off a few shots at Charlamagne. In one post, Drizzy called Charlamagne by his government name (Lenard) and questioned if he was “OK.” He then went on to say “You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit. Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya f*cking goof.”

We not gonna lie, that last line was hella funny. Drizzy even posted a pic of Charlamagne with a note saying “In deep thought about how you the off-brand Morris Chestnut.”

Drake. Had. Time.

This morning, Charlamagne responded to Drake’s jabs and basically took it in stride. He felt he was just being honest that he didn’t like “Slime You Out” and said that “Morris Chestnut says that he’s gotten mistaken for me.” At least Tha God isn’t losing his sense of humor over this.

What do y’all think of the Drake and Charlamagne Tha God back-and-forth? Let us know in the comments section below.

