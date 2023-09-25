Krayzie Bone Headed Into 2nd Surgery After Internal Bleeding

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After getting the news that Bone Thugs-n-Harmony member Krayzie Bone has been reportedly “fighting for his life” in a hospital, we now have more updates. Krayzie has reportedly been in critical condition after coughing up large amounts of blood. A CAT scan revealed that there was a leaking artery in one of his lungs and despite emergency surgery, doctors weren’t able to resolve the issue.

Sources are now saying Krayzie is headed into a second surgery in hopes to stop the internal bleeding.

TMZ reports,

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Krayzie Bone is going into a second surgery soon in the hopes of stopping some internal bleeding, which is at the root of his health troubles.