President Joe Biden Mispronounces LL Cool J’s Name & Calls Him “Boy”

President Joe Biden has the hip hop culture side eyeing him a little bit after a bit of a name mix up. While speaking at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference, Biden was presenting the Phoenix Award to LL Cool J and MC Lyle when he added an extra letter to LL’s name & addressed him as “boy”. To Biden’s defense it may have just been a lot going on in the moment.

“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of Hip-Hop in America, LL J Cool J h…By the way that boy — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs.”