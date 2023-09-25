Reports Say Tory Lanez Fears for His Life and Safety in Prison

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

According to inside sources, Tory Lanez is having a difficult time adjusting to prison after being sentenced to 10 years for shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The Canadian rapper reportedly feels his celebrity status will make him a target among inmates and has anxiety about being jailed with “hardcore criminals.” His family is doing all they can to keep his spirits high.

The 31-year old convicted felon is currently on administrative leave, which keeps him away from most inmates most of the time. He is also personally escorted to the showers and bathes alone, and if he chooses to, he can spend time in the prison yard alone as well. According to Page Six, prison guards are monitoring Tory Lanez closely to prevent any dangerous encounters with other inmates.

North Kern State Prison, where Tory Lanez is being held, is one of the toughest prisons in the state of California. However, it looks the rapper won’t be there for long, as the courts are deciding where he will serve the remainder of his sentence.