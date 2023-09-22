Alabama School District Promises ‘Disciplinary Action’ For Students’ Racist Snapchat Messages

Here are some quotes from the screenshots. (They contain racist language) :

“Pitchforks and cotton plants and signs that say negro bathroom this way”

“Whites only but if we were all gorilla, that would be funny as”

“Wait but hear me out. Half gorillas, half kkk”

“Team bonding?”

“I have a clan meet on hoco so dk if I’ll be at the game. I’ll get everybody costumes while I’m there.”