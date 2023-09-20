FBI Offering $15K Reward For Information In The Murder Of Popular Baltimore Rapper “LonnieDaGoat”

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a popular Baltimore rapper, LonnieDaGoat.
The 24-year-old man was born Delon Bushrod Jr. He was killed in a shooting in Cherry Hill back in September of 2022.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive on Sept. 19, 2022 for the report of an unresponsive man. On the scene, they found Baltimore City medics who’d already pronounced the victim deceased.
At that time, police did not immediately release the victim’s name, but his mother identified him as the loved rapper/
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Division of the FBI at (410) 265-8080, local FBI office or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
