Tory Lanez New Mugshot Released

Tory Lanez has officially been transferred to state prison and with that comes a brand new mugshot. His new home is at the North Kern State Prison, about 145 miles from Los Angeles.
This is all following Tory being sentenced to 10 years behind bars for negligent discharge of a firearm and more in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Jeezy Reportedly Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mae
-
Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups
-
Teyana Taylor Announces Separation From Iman Shumpert After 7 Years of Marriage: ‘We Are Still The Best Of Friends’
-
Hitmaka Claps Back At Tink After She Alleges He’s “Foul” & That He Got “Physical” With Her
-
Chrisean Rock Shares First Image Of Her Adorable Son
-
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Are Beach Baes In New ‘Bongos’ Video
-
Ashanti Makes Huge Relationship Stamp During VMA's