Tory Lanez New Mugshot Released

Published on September 20, 2023

Tory Lanez has officially been transferred to state prison and with that comes a brand new mugshot. His new home is at the North Kern State Prison, about 145 miles from Los Angeles.

This is all following Tory being sentenced to 10 years behind bars for negligent discharge of a firearm and more in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

