We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
That Good Peace
Business Description: “The Luxury Relaxation Brand that hand-makes rest and relaxation products aimed to combat symptoms of anxiety and depression for some and create calm space and a peaceful mood for others.”
Business Website: https://thatgoodpeace.com/
SCBJ Consulting LLC
Business Description: “Empowering communities for a better tomorrow through data collection and program evaluation.”
Business Website: Facebook: SCBJ Consulting LLC / Instagram: scbj_consulting_llc
NKVSKIN LLC
Business Description: ‘Always remember to Love the NKVSKIN you’re in.”
Business Website: https://www.nkvskin.com/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-19-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
