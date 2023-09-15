Listen Live
Jeezy Reportedly Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mae

Published on September 15, 2023

It looks like new parents Jeezy & Jeannie Mai may be headed to divorce court! Sources say Jeezy filed for divorce Thursday at a Fulton County Court. Court documents also indicated that the the two already separated before filing and they signed a prenuptial agreement. Jeezy is also reportedly seeking legal custody of their daughter.

 

