Jeezy Reportedly Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mae

It looks like new parents Jeezy & Jeannie Mai may be headed to divorce court! Sources say Jeezy filed for divorce Thursday at a Fulton County Court. Court documents also indicated that the the two already separated before filing and they signed a prenuptial agreement. Jeezy is also reportedly seeking legal custody of their daughter.
-
LightSkinKeisha Reveals She’s Pregnant In Cute Birthday Instagram Post
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Hitmaka Claps Back At Tink After She Alleges He’s “Foul” & That He Got “Physical” With Her
-
Tory Lanez Reportedly Married To The Mother Of His Son
-
Joseline Hernandez Gets Candid In Juicy Tell-All Carlos King Interview
-
Chrisean Rock Shares First Image Of Her Adorable Son
-
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Are Beach Baes In New ‘Bongos’ Video
-
Ashanti Makes Huge Relationship Stamp During VMA's