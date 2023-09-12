Is Megan Thee Stallion Joining Beyonce On Tour?

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out as a headliner for the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, reportedly “due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.” Now here’s where things get interesting, the festival is the same day as Beyoncé’s Renaissance stop in Houston. So could this mean Meg is joining Bey on stage instead? This could very well be the reason why she had the abrupt change just 11 days before the festival. Considering they have a collab together and both rep H-Town super hard! We also know very well Megan does not play about Beyoncé and will probably drop anything to hop on the stage with her. I guess we’ll see on September 23rd.