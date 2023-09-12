Nas Announces Album Dropping On His Birthday

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Nas and Hit-Boy are on a roll after just releasing their “Magic 2” album in July, they’ve decided to drop another one for Virgo Season. Nas hopped on social media and announced he’s dropping another project on his birthday this Thursday September 14th at 9pm. This new Magic 3 project now marks the 3rd installment and his 6th overall produced by Hit-Boy.