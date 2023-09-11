92 Q
Queen Latifah Wows Fans With National Anthem

Published on September 11, 2023

The 40th Annual People's Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Despite the Dallas Cowboys absolutely destroying the New York Giants Sunday night, Queen Latifah kicked things off in a huge way!  MetLife Stadium was lit up with the iconic voice of the queen wowing fans with her rendition of the National anthem! It was so beautiful and soulful, not to much and not to little just right! Check out her performance below,

