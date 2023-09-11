Ice Spice Inks Deal with Dunkin’ Donuts

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice is getting to that bag, and it doesn’t seem like she’s slowing down any time soon.

The Princess Diana rapper has signed a deal with Dunkin’ Donuts for a fall-inspired sweet drink. The new menu item, “Ice Spice Munchkins”, plays off her hit single, “Munch,” and will be available for purchase on September 13.

The drink is definitely for those with a sweet tooth and consists of a layered latte, which includes Dunkin’s frozen coffee, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, a generous amount of Caramel drizzle and whipped cream.

To celebrate the big collaboration, Ice Spice posted on Instagram an image of a donut hole with her signature diamond “Princess” chain around it, along with the release date.

Would you try the new “Ice Spice Munchkins”?