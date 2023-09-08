92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is certainly the New York Fashion Week queen and she’s done it again in a 90s Chanel look that we love!

To kick off the annual week of fashion, the socialite attended the opening of Chanel’s Lucky Chance Diner in Brooklyn where she stepped out in style. Harvey turned heads in a head-to-toe look from Chanel, putting her own fashion spin on the iconic French brand. The 26 year old rocked a sheer black, sleeveless jumpsuit from the brand that was fitted throughout except for the pants, which flared out into bell bottoms at the hem. She paired the sequined, see through look with black undergarments and left her effortless curves on full display in the ensemble’s silhouette.

The Yevrah swimwear CEO also added an array of pearls to the iconic look, stacking them around her neck that ended in a“CC” pendant. She then layered a few more to the look, mixing pearls with silver chains and crystalized charms to add variety to her style. The long, pearl accessories certainly gave us a ’90s feel but with a more modern-day flair – something that Harvey could only pull off perfectly.

The model kept the black aesthetic throughout the entire ‘fit and added a sleek pair of Chanel sunglasses to complete the look. As for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a sleek, side part bun with a dramatic beat on her naturally gorgeous face.

Harvey shared the look on her Instagram page following the event, sharing a fashionable photo dump with her millions of followers. “Chanel Diner ” she simply captioned the look. Check it out below.

“Sis has been giving us back to back ,” one fan commented on the vintage look while another quoted Beyoncé and commented, “Face card NEVER DECLINES, my God!”

We can always count on Lori Harvey to give us lewk after lewk every fashion week!

Lori Harvey Gives Us Fashion Goals In A 90s Inspired Chanel Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com