Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s 2nd Baby Boy Name Revealed

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Well Navy it looks like we have a name and it’s causing a riot! After naming their first song RZA, many fans were eager to find out their 2nd son’s name and it looks like the wait is over. The birth certificate has reportedly been obtained by The Blast, that reveals they have reportedly named their newborn son Riot Rose Mayers.

The birth certificate also says baby Riot was born on Aug. 1, 2023, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m.