LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actor Danny Masterson will spend three decades behind bars.
The former “That ’70s Show” actor was convicted earlier this year of raping two women. A case involving a third woman was dismissed after a mistrial was declared and prosecutors decided not to retry Masterson.
On Thursday, a Los Angeles judge sentenced Masterson to 30 years in prison after hearing victim impact statements from the three women. His legal team had asked the judge for a new trial but was rejected.
Masterson was accused of drugging his victims’ drinks so he could rape them. The 47-year-old had faced up to life in prison.
The post Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years was originally published on wibc.com
-
Tory Lanez Reportedly Married To The Mother Of His Son
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Congrats! Jennifer Williams Announces Her Engagement!
-
LightSkinKeisha Reveals She’s Pregnant In Cute Birthday Instagram Post
-
Joseline Hernandez Gets Candid In Juicy Tell-All Carlos King Interview
-
Chrisean Rock Shares First Image Of Her Adorable Son
-
Your Chance To Be Flown Out To Ne-Yo's Champagne & Roses Tour Featuring Robin Thicke & Mario! [REGISTER HERE]
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words