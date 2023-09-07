Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.
Check out the official trailer below.
[TRAILER] Jaime Foxx Wages War On Big Business In New Film ‘The Burial’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Tory Lanez Reportedly Married To The Mother Of His Son
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Congrats! Jennifer Williams Announces Her Engagement!
-
LightSkinKeisha Reveals She’s Pregnant In Cute Birthday Instagram Post
-
Joseline Hernandez Gets Candid In Juicy Tell-All Carlos King Interview
-
Chrisean Rock Shares First Image Of Her Adorable Son
-
Your Chance To Be Flown Out To Ne-Yo's Champagne & Roses Tour Featuring Robin Thicke & Mario! [REGISTER HERE]
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words