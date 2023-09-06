[VIDEO] Beyonce Spotted Tia Mowry At The Renaissance World Tour And Magic Happened

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

As Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour continues to take fans on a whirlwind affair of glitz, glamour and Black Girl Magic, fans were recently treated to a special moment during the show.

Bey spotted Tia and started singing “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah,” a song Tia and Tamera released when they were a part of the singing group known as Voices!

Tia made a post about the encounter, which she shared on her official Instagram page.

“The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny’s Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry, and since then I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years. From the beginning, Beyoncé’s undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity.” Mowry wrote.

“I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday! You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show. The highlight of the night was when she saw me in the crowd, and she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ from when @tameramowrytwo and I were in the singing group, Voices! I was so touched by her gesture, and I still can’t believe that it truly happened! She’s a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit”.

