Register For Your Chance To Have The 92Q Crew Pull Up To Your School! [DETAILS HERE]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Register below for your chance to have the 92Q pull up to your school this school year!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within and currently employed by an elementary, middle, or high school within the Baltimore, Maryland, metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older. The 92Q Back to School Tour Sweepstakes ends on October 4, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.

Click Here For The 92Q Back To School Tour Sweepstakes Official Rules