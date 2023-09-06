Maryland Transportation Authority Set To Host Job Fair Sept. 13th

Get ready to grab a new job and some brand new money! The Maryland Transportation Authority is hosting a job fair and open house on September 13th, with at least 10 areas available.
Employment opportunities are available in the following areas:
- Civil Rights and Fair Practices
- Emergency Dispatchers
- Engineering / Planning
- Environment, Safety and Risk Management
- Tolling Operations
- Finance
- Information Technology
- Facility Operations
- Police (Cadets and sword positions)
- Procurement
The fair will take place Wednesday, September 13 from 2-6 p.m. at 4330 Broening Highway in Baltimore.
