92 Q
Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Maryland Transportation Authority Set To Host Job Fair Sept. 13th

Published on September 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Cardi B

Source: Courtesy / Palms Casino Resort

Get ready to grab a new job and some brand new money! The Maryland Transportation Authority is hosting a job fair and open house on September 13th, with at least 10 areas available.

Employment opportunities are available in the following areas:

  • Civil Rights and Fair Practices
  • Emergency Dispatchers
  • Engineering / Planning
  • Environment, Safety and Risk Management
  • Tolling Operations
  • Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Facility Operations
  • Police (Cadets and sword positions)
  • Procurement

The fair will take place Wednesday, September 13 from 2-6 p.m. at 4330 Broening Highway in Baltimore.

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close