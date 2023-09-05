92 Q
Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Baltimore Ranks The 10th Worst City To Retire In

Published on September 5, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Baltimore Aerials

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

WalletHub has released their list of 2023 Best & Worst Places to retire in and Baltimore has landed as the 10 worst city. WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 45 key metrics. The rankings were based off of the cost of living to retired taxpayer friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure. #1 being the best city and 182 being the worst Baltimore landed at 173. The top placed ti live per the list is Tampa, FL.

CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST HERE 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close