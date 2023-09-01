Tory Lanez Reportedly Married To The Mother Of His Son

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Well it looks like Tory Lanez is officially off the market! New court documents say that he’s a married man and his wife is Raina Chassagne the mother to their 6 year old son Kai. Tory’s attorney, Jose Baez filed a motion to have Tory released on bail as he appeals his 10 year prison sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

According to the documents, his lawyer says if granted bond, Tory would live in LA with his wife Raina Chassagne and their 6 year old son Kai. The document also says the couple plans to rent a home near his father, stepmother and other siblings. Now this came as a huge surprise considering she was never addressed as his wife instead just the mother of his child.

Either way we’ll see what this new update does for his hearing scheduled for Tuesday Sep 5th.