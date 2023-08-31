Jay-Z Returns to Instagram to Promote New Movie

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Guess who’s back on Instagram? The one and only, iconic Jay-Z. The rapper posted on the social media platform this past Tuesday to promote his new movie, The Book of Clarence, which is slated to be released in theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024.

The rapper is an executive producer on the film, which tells a story inspired by Jesus, and stars LaKeith Stanfield as the messiah and Teyana Taylor.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jay-Z described the film as “a story about a young man who finds his faith through love and through wanting to become somebody in the world, which is the story of everybody”.

The billionaire will also release new original music along with the movie, as a part of its soundtrack.