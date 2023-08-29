Viral Rap Duo Flyana Boss Are Headed On Tour With This Popular Artist

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Viral rap duo Flyana Boss “barb out” on an episode of MTV’s “Music To Blank To” series. The beloved group have gained a lot of momentum after their song went viral this year. Now, Flyana Boss are headed on tour with Janelle Monae. Read more about this gifted pair inside.

Flyana Boss is a hip hop duo from Los Angeles, California, consisting of rappers Bobbi Lanea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede. They signed to Atlantic Records in 2021, and their song “You Wish” gained popularity online this year.

They describe themselves as “two weirdos, one duo.” Fans may have seen them running down the streets of Los Angeles rapping their popular lyrics. The viral video gained so much traction that even “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James claimed to be behind the making of their trendy video style as videographer.

Flyana Boss sat down with MTV’s “Music To Blank To” series talking about their favorite songs to run to, smile to, party to and more. Amongst the blanks they filled in, they really “barbed out,” referencing Nicki Minaj several times. They brought up Nicki’s songs and featured verses like “Monster,” “Rake It Up” and “Big Bank.”

The talented pair also referenced Luther Vandross’ “Superstar” as “such a bop” and Soulja Boy’s “Crank That” as their favorite house party song.

Check out a clip from the series below:

They just keep bossin’ up! Just yesterday (Aug. 28), Flyana Boss announced that they’re going on tour with a TikTok video with a trending sound that says, “legally or igalegally, we gone get that money.”

Check out the announcement below:

