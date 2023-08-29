50 Cent’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan Release Date Revealed

Our favorite drama is heading back to our TV’s! Starz announced on Monday (August 28) that “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will premiere on December 1. Not only that, but this means that it’ll come out shortly after the second season of “Power Book IV: Force” wraps up this year, and that premieres this Friday (September 1).
-
It’s Over: Sources Say Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Split
-
Congrats! Jennifer Williams Announces Her Engagement!
-
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Plies tells Britney Spears ‘Send me a sign’ Amid Spears Divorce
-
Joining RZA: 15 Baby Name Suggestions For Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Newborn Son
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]
-
Nominate A Teacher For A Chance To Have Us Adopt Their Classroom! [Register Here]