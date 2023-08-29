92 Q
50 Cent’s “Power Book III: Raising Kanan Release Date Revealed

Published on August 29, 2023

Our favorite drama is heading back to our TV’s! Starz  announced on Monday (August 28) that “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will premiere on December 1. Not only that, but this means that it’ll come out shortly after the second season of “Power Book IV: Force” wraps up this year, and that premieres this Friday (September 1).

