21 Savage Set To Get His Own Call Of Duty Character

Published on August 29, 2023

21 Savage at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Not only do we get to party with 21 Savage on tour with Drake but we also now get to play him in one of the biggest games! There has been lots of rumors that 21 would be joining Call of Duty as a character however nothing was confirmed until the big announcement on Monday. Call of Duty finally made 21’s gaming appearance official and we don’t have to wait long! The new 21 Savage operator is reportedly going to be released tomorrow August 30th.

